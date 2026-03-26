Why Shares of Sandisk Fell This Week

Key Points

New Google technology reduces the memory requirements of AI models.

Investors were worried about slowing memory demand, but it's too early to make that call.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), a flash memory company, fell hard this week after Alphabet's Google unveiled a new compression algorithm that allows AI models to use far less memory than before.

That sparked fears among Sandisk investors, adding to broader macroeconomic concerns about a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy due to the war in Iran. As a result, Sandisk's stock was down 14.1% this week to Thursday, 4:11 p.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors fear slowing memory demand

Sandisk and other memory processor companies have enjoyed strong demand for their products as tech giants have increased spending on AI data center infrastructure. More spending is on the way too, with Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet spending a collective $650 billion on capital expenditures this year, mostly for AI.

But earlier this week, Google announced a new compression algorithm for large language models (LLMs) that reduces their memory requirement by more than 6X. Investors took that to mean that AI won't need as much memory in the near future, and sold off shares of many memory stocks, including Sandisk.

There's a debate over whether AI data centers will eventually use less memory because of these advances, or if AI models will simply work more efficiently, utilizing more memory to make them even more productive. Considering the technology was just announced, it's far too early for investors to assume Sandisk is in trouble, but investors panicked anyway.

Some investors were already growing pessimistic because of increasing indications that the war with Iran could have a significantly negative impact on the economy. Some economists recently increased the likelihood of a recession this year because of the war, and a separate report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development this week said the conflict could push U.S. inflation to 4.2% in 2026, higher than the Federal Reserve's estimate of 2.7%.

A wait-and-see approach is best right now

While it's understandable that Sandisk investors would be concerned about the recent Google technology, it's too early to know for sure how it will impact Sandisk. Some investors appear to be eager to call a collapse in AI data center investments and are jumping ship too early.

Sandisk shareholders would do better to hold onto the stock to see how the larger memory story plays out in the coming quarters.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.