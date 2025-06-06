Why Shares of REV Group Are Charging Higher This Week

Powering past analysts' expectations, REV Group (NYSE: REVG) reported strong second-quarter 2025 financial results this week. Wall Street was also impressed. An analyst's auspicious outlook provided investors with another catalyst to buy the specialty vehicle manufacturer's stock.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of REV Group are up 14.5% from the end of last Friday's trading session through market close yesterday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Beating expectations was just part of the story

Reporting Q2 2025 revenue of $629.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70, REV Group surpassed the consensus sales and adjusted EPS estimates of $603.5 million and $0.57, respectively. According to its press release, manufacturing growth with respect to the company's fire fighting-related vehicles drove the company's strong performance last quarter.

In addition, REV Group upwardly revised 2025 guidance. While it originally projected 2025 revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, it now foresees sales of $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. The company also projects more robust free cash flow, raising its 2025 projection to $100 million to $120 million from the original guidance of $90 million to $110 million.

Impressed with the company's financial results, DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky raised his price target on REV Group stock yesterday, keeping a buy rating and lifting the price target to $51 from $39.

Is it the right time to go for a ride with REV Group?

After soaring 41.9% since the start of the year, REV Group is now trading at 21.3 times operating cash flow. At this point, investors may want to watch the stock from the side of the road instead of choosing to park it in their portfolios.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rev Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Rev Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rev Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,395!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,011!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 997% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.