Why Shares in Rare Earth Company MP Materials Crashed Today

Shares in rare earth materials and magnetics company MP Materials (NYSE: MP) crashed by more than 10% by late afternoon today. The decline comes after officials from the U.S. and China announced that the two countries had signed a new trade deal.

The latest deal with China

Rare earths are an integral part of the new deal, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick telling Bloomberg, "They're going to deliver rare earths to us," and when China does this, the U.S. will "take down our countermeasures." As such, rare earths aren't a byproduct of the trade deal or even a negotiating point; they are a conditional part of it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That's good news for U.S. industry but not necessarily for MP Materials, a company that's aiming to be "America's rare earth magnetics champion."

CEO James Litinsky left investors in no doubt on the matter on the lastearnings callwhen saying "our business should grow to many multiples of its current scale and recent events are accelerating that trajectory. Scaling, of course, will require significant additional capital." He said management was "now in active discussions with major commercial and government stakeholders who recognize the urgency of this moment."

Indeed, there has been market speculation that the U.S. administration was working to help secure funding for MP Materials. However, the latest trade deal would suggest a little less urgency on the matter.

What it means to investors

Investors might reflect on the fact that the twists and turns of the trade conflict with China won't determine a binary event for MP Materials. It seems likely that while the U.S. will continue to procure rare earth materials from China, the current administration may pursue a parallel track of facilitating the growth of a domestic supply of rare earth magnets -- good news for MP Materials.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $704,676!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $950,198!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.