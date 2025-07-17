Why Shares of Opendoor Have More Than Doubled This Week

Key Points Opendoor could be the next big meme stock.

A former activist also floated the possibility of getting involved.

Opendoor actually built a promising online homebuying platform, but faces financial challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Shares of the iBuying real estate platform Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) have absolutely ripped this week on meme stock activity and hopes that an activist investor could get involved. Since the market closed last Friday, shares have blasted roughly 109% higher, as of 2:48 p.m. ET Thursday.

The next big meme stock?

Meme stocks haven't gone away since the GameStop saga and always seem to poke their head up when the market is doing well. According to Stocktwits' editor-in-chief Tom Bruni, interest in Opendoor on the social platform increased fourfold between Monday and Tuesday of this week, as measured by page views.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The original meme stock sub-Reddit r/WallStreetBets also discussed Opendoor this week, and 560,000 contracts with bullish bets were traded, as of Wednesday. At the end of June, more than a quarter of the company's float was sold short, a key ingredient for a short squeeze.

Additionally, EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson started tweeting about the company this week and potentially getting involved as an activist. Jackson sees potential in the company's iBuying platform, which offers people a quicker way to sell their homes online, and then resells the properties. iBuying typically involves higher fees than a real estate agent might charge.

Jackson also expressed frustration with management, but ultimately floated the idea that the company could be worth as much as $82 per share under the right turnaround plan and if the macro-environment cooperates. The stock traded around $1.56 per share, as of this writing.

Does the thesis have merit?

From a financial perspective, Opendoor has a high cash burn rate and high debt levels, although a lot of the debt is asset backed. Opendoor has also struggled due to the high-interest rate environment, which has suppressed most of the real estate sector. Lower rates could be a big tailwind.

Overall, I think Opendoor's business model is much more compelling than other meme stocks in dying industries like GameStop and AMC. But due to the financial challenges and uncertainty in the macro-environment, investors still need to treat this a highly speculative investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.