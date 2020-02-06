Why Shares of Zynga Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose on Thursday after the game company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. Revenue and bookings soared, and the company expects solid double-digit growth in 2020. Zynga stock was up about 12% at 11:30 a.m. EST today.

So what

Fourth-quarter revenue was $404 million, up 63% year over year. Bookings came in at $433 million, up 62% and roughly $63 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Online game revenue was up 84% to $325 million, while advertising revenue rose 11% to $80 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Games that performed well during the quarter included Words With Friends, Empires & Puzzles, and the recently launched Merge Magic!

Zynga reported a small net loss of $3.5 million, compared with a small net profit of $600,000 in the prior-year period. On a per-share basis, earnings rounded to $0.00, beating analyst expectations by $0.03. While revenue soared during the quarter, overall costs soared as well.

Now what

Zynga expects to deliver revenue of $385 million in the first quarter, along with bookings of $400 million and a net loss of $26 million. For the full year, the company expects revenue of $1.6 billion, bookings of $1.75 billion, and a net loss of $130 million. In 2019, Zynga reported revenue of $1.32 billion and a net profit of $42 million.

The market cheered Zynga's solid results and revenue guidance. The outlook calling for a substantial net loss this year wasn't enough to derail the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Zynga

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zynga wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zynga. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.