Markets
ZTO

Why Shares of ZTO Express Are Skyrocketing Today

Contributor
Scott Levine The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Giving back of some of the 20.8% gain that they enjoyed earlier in the trading session, shares of ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) are still up significantly today. As of 11:38 a.m. ET, shares of the Chinese logistics company are up 10.3%.

Besides Wall Street's positive commentary on the stock, investors are picking up shares in response to the surprisingly strong third-quarter earnings report that the company released yesterday after the bell.

A flag of China affixed to a container being loaded onto a cargo plane.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

ZTO Express met analysts' top-line estimates, reporting 7.39 billion renminbi for Q3 2021, but it narrowly beat expectations on the bottom line, to the delight of investors. Whereas analysts expected the company to book earnings of 1.42 renminbi per share, it reported 1.43 renminbi per share.

Looking beyond the headline figures, however, investors found more to celebrate. Thanks in part to higher sales volumes, the company expanded its gross margin from 21% in Q3 2020 to 21.2% in the recently completed quarter. The cash flow statement provided further cause for excitement: ZTO Express reported operating cash flow of 1.79 billion renminbi, representing a 21% year-over-year increase.

On the strength of the company's earnings report, analysts assumed a more bullish stance on the stock. Fan Tso, an analyst at Bank of America, upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, raising the price target to $36 from $31. Additionally, Ellie Jiang, an analyst at Macquarie, upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and set a price target of $40.20.

Now what

Despite the stock's rise today, there's still room for it to run higher according to analysts from Bank of America and Macquarie. Despite these optimistic takes on the stock, it's important for investors to remember that Wall Street oftentimes has a shorter investing horizon than the multiyear holding periods that we favor. Consequently, investors should dig deeper before picking up shares of ZTO Express.

{%sfr%}

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZTO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular