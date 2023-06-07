Why Shares of Zai Lab Are Dropping Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) were down more than 13% Wednesday morning, a day after the biotech company reported phase 3 trials for an oncology therapy it is developing with NovoCure. Zai Lab's stock is down more than 5% so far this year.

So what

Zai Lab said that its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy, which uses skin patches to deliver electric fields to areas of the body, when used with standard therapies, met its primary endpoint of three-month improvement in median overall survival (OS) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The results were presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago. According to Zai Lab, patients with the TTFields therapy had a median OS of 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months with patients who just had standard therapies.

Investors were apparently unimpressed with the results. The curious thing, though, is that NovoCure's shares barely fell on the news and were down only 1% Wednesday morning.

One reason doubts may be creeping in for investors is 70% of the study participants didn't use an initial checkpoint inhibitor, such as Keytruda from Merck, which is seen as the leading way to treat NSCLC. In other words, the concern was that the study was skewed by comparing TTFields to a lesser therapy.

Now what

The tumble may be a bit of an overreaction considering the depth of Zai Lab's pipeline and that it increased revenue in the last quarter while trimming losses. In the first quarter, it reported revenue of $62.8 million, up 36.2% year over year. The company reported a loss in net income of $49.1 million, compared to a loss of $82.4 million in the same period a year ago. Even if the study is unimpressive, the company has plenty of other products in the mix.

10 stocks we like better than Zai Lab

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zai Lab wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck and NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.