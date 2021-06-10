Why Shares of Yiren Digital Are Soaring This Week

What happened

Shares of the Chinese financial services platform Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) jumped more than 36% this week following trading Thursday after the company announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2021.

So what

Yiren Digital, which provides China's wealthy population with a variety of lending and wealth-management services, reported net income equivalent to $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, a big 844% jump from net income the company reported in the first quarter of 2020.

Quarterly revenue also grew 7% year over year as total clients assets reached the equivalent of $1.6 billion, up nearly 25% from the previous quarter. Total loans reached the equivalent of roughly $800 million, up more than 17% from the previous quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mr. Ning Tang, chairman and CEO of the company, said in a statement:

We have completed our transition to a leading user-centric digital personal financial management platform and we are pleased to start the year of 2021 with a strong quarter, resuming high quality growth and returning to our normal profitability margin level.

Now what

Yiren Digital has now completed spinning off a legacy business and has transitioned into a much more digital financial-services company that is continuing to invest in digital capabilities to better serve its customers.

The company now has 5.3 million borrowers and 2.4 million investors on its platform. Both groups are up significantly year over year. Yiren is also planning to expand its offering of financial products and services, which could increase revenue and draw in more customers, so the company looks to be well positioned.

10 stocks we like better than Yirendai

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yirendai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.