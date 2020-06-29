Why Shares of Workhorse Group and Tortoise Acquisition Popped on Monday

What happened

One of the hottest segments on the stock market now is electric vehicles (EVs). This week got off to a roaring start for two stock connected to them -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL), which accelerated almost 47% and 30% higher, respectively, on Monday.

Workhorse, which specializes in electric delivery vans and drones, got a big shot of legitimacy on Monday when it was added to the Russell 3000 Index. Although being included on a storied equities index doesn't change the nature of a company's business, it confers legitimacy and makes a stock a candidate for some of the many index funds popular with investors these days.

Tortoise Acquisition isn't technically an EV manufacturer... or a manufacturer of any kind. Rather, it's a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to acquire and absorb another business. Tortoise's target is Hyliion, a company that specializes in powertrains for electric and hybrid-electric heavy trucks.

Tortoise had no news of its own to report, but the optimism that greeted Workhorse's Russell 3000 news is spilling over. EVs are a growing part of the transportation landscape, and both companies are busy carving out their niches.

A white-hot sector always cools down. The excitement over EVs will subside, despite the big potential the segment holds for the future. Investors will expect growth and -- at some point -- profitability, and just now the EV industry is too young and capital-intensive to achieve either consistently.

