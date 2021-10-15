Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 7% higher as of 11:40 a.m. EDT, one day after the bank reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021. This is a big move for a large-cap bank.

So what

Wells Fargo reported third-quarter earnings per common share of $1.17 on total revenue of $18.8 billion, and both numbers beat analysts' projections. But the results were really driven by non-recurring factors such as the release of reserves previously built up for potential loan losses that never materialized and the bank's repurchase of $5.3 billion of stock in the quarter.

Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. Net interest income, a key driver of revenue, was up very minimally in the third quarter and average loan balances were down from the sequential quarter.

Additionally, Wells Fargo has been dealing with renewed regulatory scrutiny recently, which included a $250 million fine and a new consent order for essentially not fixing old regulatory problems fast enough.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

I think it's likely that investors simply overreacted yesterday, or that new investors bought the dip. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

Despite Wells Fargo's regulatory issues, I still see a solid plan in place for improving operations, as well as its long-term efficiency and profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has the following options: long June 2022 $55 calls on Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.