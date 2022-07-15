Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are trading more than 7% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET today after the large bank reported earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.

So what

The bank reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.74 on total revenue of more than $17 billion. The Street had been expecting earnings of $0.86 on revenue of $17.53 billion.

The quarter included a $576 million impairment of equity securities, largely as a result of its subsidiary venture capital business due to market conditions. The bank also had $576 million of operating losses due to litigation related to past incidents such as its phony-accounts scandal.

But net interest income (NII), the profits that banks make on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost of funding those assets, came in strong in the quarter at nearly $10.2 billion, as interest rates continue to rise rapidly. Average loan balances grew 3% from the previous quarter, largely driven by commercial banking.

Furthermore, management boosted its guidance for NII for the year to 20% higher than the $35.8 billion it generated in 2021.

Now what

The miss at Wells Fargo looks related to some one-time items not really related to the company's core business as well as to some softening in mortgage banking and other businesses due to rising interest rates.

But the boosted outlook for NII is great, credit quality continues to be very strong, and the bank continues to execute on efficiency initiatives it has been working on since early 2021. I would rate the stock a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.