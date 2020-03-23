Why Shares of Wayfair Jumped Again Today

What happened

Shares of online home-goods retailer Wayfair (NYSE: W) surged on Monday, as investors snapped up shares of battered consumer-durables companies that aren't dependent on brick-and-mortar stores.

As of 3 p.m. EDT, Wayfair's shares were up about 11% from Friday's closing price.

So what

Until recently, Wayfair was a fast-growing, high-flying (and money-losing) mostly online seller of furniture and home goods. Its once-white-hot stock started cooling dramatically in February as the coronavirus pandemic appeared on more investors' radar. It fell a long way -- and now, investors are moving back in.

Image source: Wayfair.

How hot is Wayfair with growth-minded investors? Let's put it this way: In a note on Monday morning, Wells Fargo analyst Zachery Fadem cut his price target for Wayfair from $60 to $38 -- and the stock still jumped over 10% this afternoon.

It's still way too early to think of this as a recovery, though. As you can see, even with nice gains in the last two sessions, the stock is still way down from the beginning of February.

W data by YCharts.

Now what

Wayfair has one retail store (in Massachusetts), but it's mostly an online business. The good news is that it won't have to worry (much) about costs and lost revenue from shuttered brick-and-mortar stores; the not-so-good news is that a deep recession, which seems increasingly likely, will hurt online businesses as well.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wayfair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.