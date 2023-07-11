Why Shares of Viridian Therapeutics Are Falling Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) were down more 14% as of 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary results from a phase 2 trial for a chronic thyroid eye disease (TED) therapy. The stock is down more than 27% this year.

So what

Viridian is a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on therapies to treat rare diseases and immune disorders. On Monday, it announced what it said were positive phase 2 results for VRDN-001 in a proof-of-concept trial for chronic TED. The therapy is also in a phase 3 trial to treat patients with active TED.

In the results, the company said the therapy had a strong safety profile and helped patients reduce proptosis (bulging eyes). But 5 out of the 12 VRDN-001 treated patients across both dose cohorts had double vision at baseline, and none of the patients treated with VRDN-001 achieved complete resolution of double vision by week 6.

Now what

On top of the results, the company also received a downgrade from Wedbush on Tuesday, with the target price dropping from $48 to $45. It's a little early to bail on the stock since the results are preliminary and the company has six other therapies in its pipeline.

In the first quarter, it reported having $373.9 million in cash, enough to fund operations into the second half of 2025. There's a relatively large market for TED treatments, with more than 95,000 moderate to severe cases in the U.S. and more than 185,000 in Europe, according to Viridian. Tepezza, a TED therapy which was just launched by Horizon Therapeutics in 2020, did $1.97 billion in sales last year.

10 stocks we like better than Viridian Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Viridian Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.