Why Shares of Virgin Galactic Fell in December

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell 10.8% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, but that only tells half the story. The stock was actually up more than 20% one week into the month, but lost nearly 30% of its value in the weeks that followed after a failed test launch.

SPCE data by YCharts.

So what

It's been a year of setbacks for Virgin Galactic. The space tourism company originally had hoped to begin commercial service in 2020, but a series of pandemic-related delays pushed back the test schedule.

In December, the company was able to do a test, but it didn't go to plan. The spaceship's engine failed to ignite, and instead the ship glided back to home port safely. The issue was a lost computer connection, and the abort did allow Virgin Galactic to demonstrate its recovery ability after a failure. But the lack of ignition was a disappointment for investors that weighed on the stock.

Virgin Galactic's Unity spacecraft with its engine firing. Image source: Getty Images.

The shares were further pressured later in the month when Virgin Galactic revealed via a regulatory filing that large shareholders had liquidated part of their position to raise cash to fund other projects.

Now what

The lesson for investors, to put it simply, is that space is hard. Attempts to reach orbit have never gone smoothly, and Virgin Galactic is just the latest example.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this company, including whether there are enough potential customers at a sky-high ticket price to make the venture a long-term success. But for those who believe in the growth story, nothing changed in December to alter Virgin Galactic's course.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.