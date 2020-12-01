Markets
SPCE

Why Shares of Virgin Galactic Are Higher Today

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 5% on Tuesday after NASA selected it for a flight services contract. The deal value is small, but offers a new source of revenue for the early-stage space tourism company.

So what

Virgin Galactic had originally hoped to start flying tourists into space this year, but with pandemic-related restrictions slowing test flights revenue-generating missions are now a goal for 2021.

In the meantime, the company is making progress building a relationship with NASA. The government space agency said late Monday it had selected Virgin Galactic and Masten Space Systems to provide flight and integration services for payloads as part of NASA's Flight Opportunities program.

The Virgin Galactic space craft and its launch plane.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

The new contract awards run through July 31, 2023, and have a total combined value of $45 million. NASA uses the program to acquire space on commercial flights for tests and experiments requiring reduced gravity.

Now what

In one sense, splitting $45 million over three years barely moves the needle for Virgin Galactic.

Then again, this is a company that booked no revenue in the third quarter. And given the uncertainty about the total space tourism market -- with its $250,000-per-seat price tag -- a second line of business is reason to cheer.

The bull case for Virgin Galactic still revolves around space tourism and its higher potential revenue. But a growing relationship with NASA is a plus for any space-focused company, and the shares are moving higher on Tuesday as a result.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular