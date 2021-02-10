Why Shares of Virgin Galactic Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell nearly 10% on Wednesday morning after a Wall Street analyst downgraded the shares. Virgin Galactic stock has already doubled so far in 2021, and at least one analyst is concerned the stock is getting ahead of the business.

So what

Virgin Galactic is giving investors a lot to get excited about. After a series of delays in 2020 the space tourism company appears to be back on track toward its goal of launching service, and bringing in revenue, in 2021.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

A busy test schedule, and perhaps the stock's high short interest coming into the year, has rocketed the shares higher.

UBS analyst Myles Walton hit the pause button late Tuesday, rerating the stock from a buy to a neutral, but upping his price target to $52 from $35. Walton is still a believer in the company, but wants to be "mindful" on valuation after what he called a "stratospheric" move to the share price in recent months.

Now what

It's hard to value Virgin Galactic on fundamentals right now, since the company has very little revenue coming in and no profits. Walton's $52 per share price target is about 50 times his estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2025.

The Virgin Galactic story is fun, and investors aren't focused on fundamentals right now. Just understand that a lot has to go right for the stock to even come close to justifying its current price. At best Virgin Galactic should be a small part of a diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.