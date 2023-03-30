Markets
Why Shares of Viking Therapeutics Skyrocketed This Week

March 30, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Jim Halley for The Motley Fool

What happened

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) were up 89.7% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, after being up as much as 95.5% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move up was largely due to positive early trials information on its obesity therapy. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $8.85, then rose to as high as $17.30 on Thursday.

So what

Viking, which focuses on treating metabolic and endocrine disorders, released phase 1 trial results for the subcutaneous use of its experimental drug VK2735 on Wednesday. In the trial of 88 patients, the therapy led to a 6% reduction in mean weight compared to a placebo.

Drugs that treat obesity have become a hot item, with Mounjaro, a diabetes drug from Eli Lilly, awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity. Analysts have predicted Mounjaro, if approved to treat obesity, could be worth $25 billion a year or more in revenue.

VK2735 works similarly to Mounjaro and the already-approved Wegovy from Novo Nordisk. All three activate the GLP-1 hormone that triggers the feeling of fullness in the body after eating.

Now what

The huge jump reflects the excitement regarding the drug's potential earnings, particularly for a company with only $155 million in cash and no revenue last year. The company used the share's rise to announce on Thursday that it was selling $250 million of stock to raise funds for the development of an oral dosing phase 1 trial of VK2735, as well as a phase 2 trial of the therapy midway through this year.

The stock sale will also help the clinical-stage company develop the other drugs in its pipeline. The pipeline includes VK2809, which is in a phase 2a trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis, as well as a phase 2a trial to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and VK0214 to treat X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a genetic disease that damages the membrane that covers nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk A/s. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
