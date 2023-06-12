Why Shares of Vera Therapeutics Are Soaring Monday

What happened

Shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) were up more than 18.8% Monday morning, after climbing as high as 25% shortly after the market opened. The healthcare stock's move was likely triggered after one competitor with a similar lead therapy saw positive signs in a phase 1 trial, and another competitor agreed to a buyout offer from a larger pharmaceutical company.

Vera is presenting this week at the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, California.

So what

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that specializes in treating immunological diseases, particularly those involving the kidney. The company's lead therapy is atacicept, a fusion protein delivered by a weekly subcutaneous injection that helps block the production of autoantibodies that lead to autoimmune diseases. One of those diseases, BK virus, is often prevalent in kidney transplant patients.

The company's shares may have gotten a sympathetic push when competitor AlloVir announced last week that its therapy, posoleucel, was useful in treating adult kidney patients who were infected with the BK virus. On top of that, Chinook Therapeutics, which focuses on treating kidney diseases, said on Monday that it had agreed to a $3.2 billion buyout from Novartis.

Now what

Vera announced last week that it had begun a phase 3 trial for atacicept to treat IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, an autoimmune disease affecting kidney function. The sudden interest in kidney therapies is turning investors toward the company.

A few things to consider, though: In the last quarter, the company had a loss of $30.1 million and only $197.2 million in cash. It also has only one other therapy besides atacicept, MAU868, which the company is testing against BK virus.

10 stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vera Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.