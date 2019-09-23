Why Shares of Uxin Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) slumped on Monday after the Chinese company reported its second-quarter results. While the online used car specialist's revenue soared and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, the stock was down about 9.2% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT. Shares had fallen much as 16.6% earlier in the session.

So what

Uxin reported second-quarter revenue of $63.9 million, up 58.3% year over year in local currency. The consumer segment generated $46.9 million in revenue, an 11-fold increase from the prior-year period, while the business segment saw revenue decline 57.5% year over year to $9.9 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Business revenue fell due to "the Company's change of approach in serving consumers with car-selling needs starting from the third quarter of 2018, as well as dealers' growing appetite for retail transactions through the Company's 2C [to consumers] platform."

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share was a loss of $0.05, beating the average analyst estimate by $0.07.

Now what

Looking ahead, Uxin expects to report third-quarter revenue between 440 million yuan and 460 million yuan, or between $61.8 million and $64.6 million at current exchange rates. This guidance reflects the company's divestiture of its loan facilitation-related business.

While Uxin beat expectations for its second-quarter results, it wasn't enough to impress investors. The stock is now down about 70% from its 52-week high.

10 stocks we like better than Uxin Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uxin Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uxin Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.