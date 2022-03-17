Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising

What happened

Shares of the artificial-intelligence-focused lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had bounced nearly 10% as of 1:34 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although it appears to be rebounding from an up-and-down week that has had no shortage of volatility.

So what

With the Nasdaq Composite up nearly 0.8% as of this writing, Upstart and other fintechs were outperforming the general tech sector after what has been an extraordinarily difficult last six months. Upstart is down roughly 62% in that time period.

The decline has much to do with the fast-changing macro outlook. The Federal Reserve has gone from viewing inflation as "transitory" to seeing it as a serious threat. Consumer prices in February, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 7.8% on a year-over-year basis, the highest level seen in 40 years. Additionally, high gas prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine could make things worse.

However, the Fed after much anticipation began raising its benchmark overnight lending rate at its March meeting this week for the first time since 2018. The Fed also indicated it expects to raise rates at each of its next six meetings this year and then potentially hike rates five more times in 2023.

While the news is more hawkish than expected, it does finally add a little bit of certainty during a period that has been marked by constant uncertainty. Furthermore, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his recent press conference that he doesn't expect a recession over the next year.

Now what

Fintech stocks have been sold off intensely over the last six months, so investors might see the sector as oversold. Furthermore, Upstart's business is all about originating various types of consumer debt, so avoiding a recession would be huge.

Higher interest rates still could negatively impact Upstart and lead to higher delinquency and default rates and higher funding costs. I'm not ready to say the stock is out of the woods yet, but the more clarity there is on the macro outlook, the better Upstart will do, barring a definite recession.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.