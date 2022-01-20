Why Shares of Up Fintech Holding Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of the Chinese fintech company Up Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) traded roughly 11% higher as of 2:45 p.m. ET, after Chinese stocks reacted positively to broader macroeconomic news in China today.

So what

The People's Bank of China earlier today reduced its one-year loan prime rate to 3.7% from 3.8%, while it trimmed the country's five-year loan prime rate to 4.6% from 4.65%. China's central bank did this because it is worried its economy might be slowing.

"Mortgages will now be slightly cheaper, which should help shore up housing demand. The PBOC has already pushed banks to increase the volume of mortgage lending," Sheana Yue, a Chinese economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note, according to CNBC.

In general, the news seemed to also benefit tech stocks in the region. The NASDAQ OMX China Technology Index, which tracks tech stocks in China and Hong Kong, traded up 2.75% today. Up Fintech is an online brokerage where users can buy and sell stocks on exchanges around the world, so it certainly qualifies as a tech stock.

Now what

Up Fintech is down nearly 66% over the last year, so it definitely presents an attractive entry point. Ultimately, I do see an opportunity with the company, given how big China's economy is and the growing wealth in the country, which should eventually find its way into equities and other financial instruments.

But I tend to stay away from Chinese stocks due to the complex regulatory landscape. Take a look at this one, but make sure to understand the potential regulatory headwinds before investing.

10 stocks we like better than UP Fintech Holding

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and UP Fintech Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.