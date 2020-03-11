Why Shares of United Parcel Service Fell Today

What happened

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) fell more than 5% on Wednesday, as investors continue to fear the COVID-19 coronavirus will lead to a global economic slowdown that will eat into shipping volumes. UPS also could soon get a change in the C-suite, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the stock.

So what

UPS and other shipping companies have been under pressure for weeks over concerns about falling shipping volumes. There was some concern about the health of the global economy even before the coronavirus outbreak, and investors are now worried the outbreak will slow economic activity in key parts of the world.

Image source: UPS.

The closely watched Cass Freight Index was down 9.4% year over year in January, an indication of the weakness in global shipping even before the coronavirus impact began to spread globally. The fear now is that the outbreak could exasperate that weakness, sending us into a full-fledged recession.

UPS shares were under further pressure due to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle saying that longtime CEO David Abney may retire soon. Abney has been CEO since September 2014 and has a strong reputation on Wall Street with investors.

Now what

Markets hate uncertainty, and the combination of continuing coronavirus concerns and the potential for a CEO change is more than enough reason for investors to run for the exits during a sell-off.

UPS shares are now down 24% year to date, and a potential recession is likely priced in. But until there is more clarity about how severe the coronavirus impact on global trade will be, and how long that impact will last, it is going to be hard for stocks like UPS to find a bottom.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and United Parcel Service wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.