Why Shares of United Airlines Fell Today

What happened

Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) closed down more than 3% on Thursday and were down 12% earlier in the trading session, as the carrier's troubles continue to mount. It was a down day for most of the airlines, but United continues to underperform.

So what

It's been a rough week for United shareholders. The carrier, like all airlines, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry is dealing with substantial losses and uncertain future demand by cutting flights, grounding planes, and looking for other ways to cut costs.

Image source: United Airlines.

United has been juggling a series of company-specific issues, as well. The airline has financial exposure to Colombia's Avianca Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy over the weekend. United took a $1 billion special charge in the first quarter related to the falling value of its investment in Avianca, and risks losing a key Latin American partner if the reorganization doesn't go well.

Late last week, the airline was forced to pull a planned $2.25 billion note offering, reportedly due to tepid demand. On Thursday, it was sued by a Chicago airport worker seeking class action status, arguing that United is violating the spirit of the government bailout program by requiring workers to take 20 unpaid days off this summer.

Now what

United shares are now down 76% year to date, second worst among airlines and ahead of only Spirit Airlines. The sell-off of shares suggests investors are worried that bankruptcy is possible.

United can survive without a restructuring, but the airline faces an uphill challenge ahead. The idea that it might emerge from the pandemic with new labor issues to work through only adds to concerns about the company's long-term future.

With a growing number of problems popping up around the airline, coupled with existential questions about whether the airline industry can survive the pandemic and its aftereffects, it's no wonder investors aren't seeing much reason to buy in.

10 stocks we like better than United Airlines Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and United Airlines Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.