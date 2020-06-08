Why Shares of Under Armour Are Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) were rising today following a positive jobs report last week, indicating that the U.S. economy could slowly be coming back to life -- and consumer spending along with it. Under Armour's stock had climbed as high as 7.2% in the morning.

The company's shares were up 3.3% as of 11:13 a.m. EDT.

So what

Under Armour investors appeared at least slightly optimistic on Monday morning that some parts of the U.S. economy were moving in the right direction. They were responding to Friday's surprising Labor Department report, which showed that the unemployment rate fell in May to 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April. It also said that the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs during the month.

While the unemployment rate is still astronomically high, investors are looking for any positive news that they can find, and Friday's report was enough to create a little optimism that consumers may venture out of their homes soon and begin spending again.

Image source: Getty Images.

That would be great news for Under Armour, which has been hit hard by COVID-19. The company experienced a 23% drop in sales in its first-quarter results, reported on May 11. Under Armour said the effects of the coronavirus were responsible for about 15 percentage points of the decline.

Now what

Shares of Under Armour have fallen about 9.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 8%. While the unemployment data that came out on Friday is certainly good news, retail companies likely have a very long road ahead of them as the full economic impact of COVID-19 comes to light.



{%sfr%}

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (C Shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (C Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.