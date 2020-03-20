Markets
ULTA

Why Shares of Ulta Beauty Are Rising Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) were moving up on Friday after a key analyst upgraded the stock and said the company looks likely to rebound well from the coronavirus pandemic. 

As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, Ulta Beauty's shares were trading up about 8.7% from Thursday's closing price.

So what

In a note on Friday morning, Citigroup analyst Kelly Crago upgraded Ulta Beauty to buy, from neutral, with a price target of $205 per share. Crago wrote that she believes Ulta's long-term earnings growth story is intact despite the near-term impact of the pandemic and that its business is likely to "rebound strongly" as the outbreak fades. 

A row of lipstick and makeup testers in a beauty store

Image source: Getty Images.

Ulta has closed all of its stores through at least March 31 in response to "social distancing" measures recommended by health authorities to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The company will continue to pay its store employees through the shutdowns, CEO Mary Dillon said earlier this week.

Now what

Dillon and her team have made all the right moves so far, impressing investors by taking quick action to protect customers and employees while preserving some revenue flow via the company's online store. While it's not clear when things in the United States will begin to return to "normal," it seems likely that Ulta will be in better shape than at least some department-store chains -- which might allow it to gain some market share later in the year. 

10 stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ulta Beauty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular