Why Shares of Ulta Beauty Are Moving Up Today

What happened

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) were rising on Friday morning after the company reported strong earnings and a better-than-expected sales increase.

As of 10:15 a.m. EDT, Ulta's shares were up about 7% from Thursday's closing price.

So what

Ulta reported earnings for the quarter that ended on Feb. 1, and they were good. Net income rose 3.7% to $222.7 million on a 8.5% increase in sales. Comparable sales, or year-over-year sales for stores open for more than 14 months, increased 4%. That was down from 9.8% in the year-ago period, but it was better than the 3.38% increase expected by Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Image source: Getty Images.

Guidance was also solid. The company expects to open about 75 net new stores in fiscal 2020, which, along with comparable sales growth of 3% to 4%, will help increase total sales by 7% to 8%, it forecasts. Investors should expect capital expenditures between $280 million and $300 million, it said.

Now what

There was an important footnote to that guidance: It doesn't include assumptions related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. With retail sales traffic already falling in the United States as consumers avoid crowded areas, Ulta's guidance assumptions might have to be revised downward in a month or two. Stay tuned.

10 stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ulta Beauty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.