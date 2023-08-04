News & Insights

Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Are Up Friday

August 04, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Jim Halley for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) were up more than 14% as of 1 p.m. on Friday after the company reported third-quarter earnings before the markets opened on Friday. The stock is up less than 1% so far this year.

So what

Twist is a biotech company that makes synthetic biology and next-generation sequencing tools to help drug companies find novel therapies for treatments.

  • The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.7 million, up 14% year over year.
  • Twist also reported a net loss of $57.4 million, or an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of $1.01 a share, compared to a loss of $60.5 million, or an EPS loss of $1.08, in the same period last year.
  • The earnings numbers also beat consensus picks by analysts.

The combination of improved revenue and reduced losses was enough to help the stock rise. The company cited increased orders of its products for the improved financials. It shipped products to 2,200 customers compared to 1,900 in the third quarter of 2022. It also shipped 171,000 genes compared to 163,000 in the same period a year ago.

Now what

Twist is a growth company that is edging closer to profitability. It expects to break even in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the fourth quarter. It also increased annual guidance for revenue of between $241 million and $242 million compared to earlier guidance of between $235 million and $238 million. The company reported $203.6 million in revenue last year.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twist Bioscience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

