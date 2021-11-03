Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Sliding Today

What happened

Failing to meet top- and bottom-line estimates, Turquoise Hill (NYSE: TRQ) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings yesterday after the market closed, and investors, unhappy with the results, are sending the stock spiraling down today. While analysts expected the copper producer to report revenue of $673.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92, the company booked sales of $622.8 million and EPS of $0.17.

As of 12:35 p.m. EDT, shares of Turquoise Hill have plunged 21%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors are unimpressed with the fact that the company reported year-over-year improvements in copper production and gold production of 16% and 256%, respectively. Instead, investors are reeling from the fact that the company's bottom line was considerably less lustrous than that which analysts had been expecting. Even more than that, investors are still likely concerned about the funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi, the company's sole operating asset. In the news release addressing the Q3 2021 earnings, the company reiterated the belief that funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi remained at $3.6 billion as it had mentioned several weeks ago.

Investors are surely also concerned that the company continues to suffer from the force majeure that it had declared on March 30, resulting in the company facing "supply chain disruptions" from COVID-19-related restrictions on the Mongolia/China border -- a circumstance which has led to the company holding "above target inventory levels."

Now what

Copper-minded investors may have a chance to scoop up shares of Turquoise Hill on sale today after the sell-off; however, they must remember that Turquoise Hill isn't the only copper game in town. With the company so reliant on the success of its one asset, Oyu Tolgoi, risks surrounding the company are high -- a fact that investors are seeing play out today after the company's disappointing earnings report.

10 stocks we like better than Turquoise Hill Resources

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Turquoise Hill Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.