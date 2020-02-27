Why Shares of TripAdvisor Are Down Today

What happened

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell more than 7% on Thursday morning on fresh concerns about the reach of the coronavirus and its impact on travel. The shares made up much of that decline as the morning went on, but investors should expect continued volatility as the outbreak story plays out.

So what

Markets pushed lower on Thursday after the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. believed to come from community spreading was reported in California. The patient had no connection to an existing coronavirus hot spot but did live near an air force base being used to quarantine people who might have been exposed to the virus.

Image source: Getty Images.

The case, if confirmed, will mark a new milestone in the spread of coronavirus in the United States, and could raise the level of anxiety among U.S. consumers. The headlines are coming at a bad time for airline stocks and other companies like TripAdvisor with links to the industry, as this is typically when consumers are booking spring break and summer vacation travel.

For TripAdvisor, a company that is already struggling to grow, the coronavirus outbreak is yet another headwind.

Now what

The outbreak is sure to affect travel stocks and their vendors. The questions are how much and for how long.

TripAdvisor is in a competitive dogfight with Alphabet and other rivals. A slowdown in travel is only going to make matters worse. It's hard to blame investors for heading for the exits until there is more clarity about the overall travel environment and about TripAdvisor's place in that environment.

10 stocks we like better than TripAdvisor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TripAdvisor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (C shares) and TripAdvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.