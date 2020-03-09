Markets
Why Shares of Thor Industries Got Hammered Today

John Rosevear
What happened

Shares of recreational-vehicle maker Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) were down sharply on Monday afternoon, after earnings that missed estimates exacerbated the effects of a broad-based market sell-off.

As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Thor's shares were trading down about 25.5% from Friday's closing price.

So what

Thor generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 in the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, up a bit from a year ago but short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earrings of $0.70 per share, on average. 

A Thor Class A motorhome drives on a road through a clearing of trees..

A Thor Class A motorhome. Image source: Thor Industries.

The news wasn't all bad, though. Sales in North America improved 5.9% year over year, driving gains to gross margins, while dealer inventories were successfully reduced 16.5% to healthy levels. 

Now what

CEO Bob Martin said that the company is optimistic about this year's peak selling season, with one caveat: the "uncertainties related to coronavirus." While Thor hasn't had to reduce or shut down production because of shortages of parts from virus-affected areas, investors should be aware that a virus-induced recession could have a significant impact on the business. 

But so far, Martin said, the company hasn't yet seen any reductions in orders from dealers. 

