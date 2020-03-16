Markets
CPRI

Why Shares of These Upscale Fashion Brands Are Down Sharply Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of upscale fashion companies Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL), and Coach parent Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) were all down sharply on Monday, on growing fears about retail traffic as authorities move to counter the growing virus pandemic.

As of 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, shares of Capri Holdings, Ralph Lauren, and Tapestry were down about 28.7%, 18%, and 24.5%, respectively, from Friday's closing prices.

So what

The story with all three stocks is a simple one: Retail store traffic in the U.S. and Europe has fallen sharply and may fall further as authorities increase measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

A sign on the outside of a Ralph Lauren store in Paris

Image source: Ralph Lauren.

All three of these companies sell apparel, shoes, and accessories through upscale department-store chains and through their own stand-alone brick-and-mortar stores. Each is facing a double threat: Declining foot traffic in their own stores, and cuts in orders from department-store chains trying to right-size inventories ahead of a likely sharp sales decline.

Now what

All three companies warned investors in February that revenue will decline because of virus-related effects in Asia:

  • Capri, which owns Michael Kors and other fashion brands, cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal year that will end on March 31 by $100 million, on similar concerns about store closings and sales declines in Asia.
  • Ralph Lauren warned that virus-related disruptions in Asia will cost it between $55 million and $70 million in revenue in the quarter that will end on March 31.
  • Tapestry, the parent company of the Coach, Stuart Weitzman, and Kate Spade brands, cut both its revenue and profit forecasts for the fiscal year that will end on June 30, saying that virus-related effects will reduce sales by $200 million to $250 million and earnings per share by $0.30 to $0.45.

It seems likely that all three companies will have to revise their sales estimates sharply downward again as efforts to slow the spread of the virus in North America and Europe take hold.

10 stocks we like better than Capri Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Capri Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPRI TPR RL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular