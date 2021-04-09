Why Shares of These Electric-Vehicle Start-Ups Got Crushed in March

What happened

Many electric-vehicle (EV) stocks had a rough ride in March. Nearly all fell sharply in a broad sell-off early in the month, as concerns about rising interest rates in the United States led investors to reduce positions in higher-risk names.

While some, including category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), were able to rally as March came to a close, other less-prominent names continued to lag into April.

Here's how these three companies' stocks fared in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Here's a look at how all three stocks fared in March, with Tesla (in purple) added for reference.

TSLA data by YCharts.

Broadly speaking, EV stocks tend to follow Tesla's ups and downs. But as you can see, Tesla's big bounce at the end of March didn't give these other stocks much of a lift. I think the explanation for that is pretty simple: While Tesla is a well-established business, these three companies have very little revenue. And while all have some promise, a closer look might help explain why EV investors remain wary.

Hyzon Motors, based in Rochester, New York, is focused on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (buses and trucks) fueled by hydrogen fuel cells. A spinoff of Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Hyzon expects to be able to deliver about 5,000 of its trucks and buses by the end of 2023. The transaction with Decarbonization Plus values Hyzon at $2.1 billion, and the combined company (which will retain the Hyzon name) will have about $576 million in cash, which it said is sufficient to fund its near-term business plan.

Hyliion went public after completing a merger with a SPAC last year. The Texas company, led by Thomas Healy, an engineer trained at Carnegie Mellon University, designs hybrid and fully electric powertrains for heavy trucks that are then built and distributed by established truck-industry partners, including Tier 1 auto supplier Dana (NYSE: DAN)

While Faraday Future is still in start-up mode, the company has been around for several years. Originally hailed as a "Tesla killer" after a splashy presentation at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show, it burned through $2 billion, lost its founder, and nearly went bust. A new CEO, ex-BMW executive Carsten Brietfeld, managed to steady the ship and set up the SPAC deal, which will give the combined company about $750 million in cash to proceed with its business plan.

Hyzon's upcoming vehicles include an electric bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Image source: Hyzon Motors.

Now what

The next major events for Hyzon and Faraday will be the completion of their SPAC mergers. Both expect the deals to close by the end of June. Hyliion, which reported a narrower-than-expected loss for 2020 in February, will likely report its second-quarter results in early August.

10 stocks we like better than Hyliion Holdings Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hyliion Holdings Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BMW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.