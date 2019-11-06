Why Shares of The New York Times Fell Wednesday

What happened

Shares of The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) slipped on Wednesday, declining as much as 10.2%. As of 11:35 a.m. EST, however, this loss improved to a 4.5% decline.

The stock's pullback on Wednesday followed the company's third-quarter update. While adjusted earnings per share for the period beat analyst estimates, revenue was slightly below the consensus forecast. In addition, the company said it continues to expect challenges in digital advertising in the second half of the year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Adjusted earnings per share in its third quarter came in at $0.12, beating analysts' average estimate for $0.10. Revenue during the period rose 2.7% year over year to $428.5 million, missing a consensus forecast for $429.1 million.

Notably, the media company said that its paid digital-only subscriptions increased to 4.05 million -- a sequential increase of 273,000. Of these net additions in subscriptions, 209,000 came from its digital news subscription.

Now what

For the company's fourth quarter, it guided for subscription revenue to rise at a year-over-year growth rate in the low to mid single digits. Digital-only subscription revenue is expected to increase at a rate in the mid-teens. But management said total advertising revenue and digital-only advertising revenue are expected to fall at a year-over-year rate in the mid-teens during the period.

10 stocks we like better than The New York Times

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The New York Times wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The New York Times. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.