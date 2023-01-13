Why Shares of Teladoc Health Climbed This Week

What happened

Shares of telehealth provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were up 19.9% this week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $22.39, then rose as high as $26.98 on Friday. The stock is down more than 66% over the past 12 months and has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

So what

The healthcare company released slightly sunnier fourth-quarter guidance on Monday, pushing the stock up all week. The company said that it now expected 2022 fourth-quarter revenue to be between $633 million and $640 million (compared to between $625 million and $640 million), and yearly revenue to be between $2.403 billion and $2.41 billion (compared to earlier projections between $2.39 billion and $2.41 billion).

One reason for the improved guidance was the performance of Teladoc's direct-to-consumer mental health platform, BetterHelp. It had $700 million in revenue in 2021 and the company said it expects $1 billion in revenue this year from the platform.

Now what

Investors will need to be patient with the company as it, despite revenue strides, continues to lose money. In the third quarter, the company reported a net income loss of $73.5 million, or an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of $0.45, compared to a loss of $84.3 million, or an EPS loss of $0.53 in the same period last year. Teladoc continues to add to its customer base, which will help it increase profitability. In the third quarter, it reported membership of 57.8 million and revenue of $2.61 per member, up from 52.5 million members and $2.40 in revenue per member in the third quarter of 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.