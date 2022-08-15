Why Shares of Taseko Mines Are Soaring Today

What happened

After receiving big news from the Grand Canyon State, Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT: TGB) is a major step closer in developing the Florence Copper Project in central Arizona. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a key draft permit that brings the company closer to starting construction of the project.

As of 12:03 p.m. ET on Monday, shares of Taseko Mines are up 9.1%, having retreated from their earlier rise of 14.5%.

So what

By issuing a draft Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit for the Florence Copper Project, the EPA has begun a 45-day public comment period, and it will hold a public hearing on Sept. 15. According to Taseko's CEO, Stuart McDonald, "The UIC permit is the final key permit required for the construction and operation of the Florence Copper commercial facility."

Taseko estimates that once it's operational, Florence, in which Taseko retains 100% ownership, will have a 21-year mine life and achieve annual copper production capacity of 85 million pounds. That's no small amount considering the company reported copper production of 112 million pounds in 2021.

Taseko estimates it will begin construction of Florence's commercial production facility after it receives the final UIC permit in 2022, followed by the start of commercial production in 2023.

Now what

Successful development of the Florence project is a major step for Taseko considering the only other operating copper asset in its portfolio is the Gibraltar project in British Columbia. Once operational, the Florence project will not only greatly increase the company's copper production, but it also will mitigate the company's risk of challenges arising at Gibraltar.

10 stocks we like better than Taseko Mines

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taseko Mines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.