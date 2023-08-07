Why Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Are Soaring Monday

What happened

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) were up more than 31% at 10:55 a.m. on Monday after the company announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by the private equity firm Nautic Partners for $10.50 in cash per share and will combine with ExactCare Pharmacy, a portfolio company of Nautic. The stock reached a 52-week high on Monday and is up more than 108% so far this year.

So what

Tabula Rasa is a healthcare company that focuses on managed care for value-based care organizations. Basically, the company uses its platform to help healthcare organizations improve medication regimens for better patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs and lower risk. The combination with ExactCare is viewed as complementary and should provide some synergy as the company looks to increase its client base.

The deal will pay shareholders a 34% premium on the stock's closing price from Aug. 4. The all-cash deal is worth roughly $570 million, including debt of around $262 million. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

Now what

It's an easy win for current investors in Tabula Rasa. The company has been growing revenue, but has not been profitable.

Tabula Rasa also reported second-quarter earnings before the markets opened on Monday. The company said it had revenue of $90 million, up 24%, year over year, and 2% sequentially. It also reported a net loss of $9.7 million, compared to a $12.7 million loss in the same period a year ago. Due to the impending merger, Tabula Rasa said it wouldn't provide guidance for the remainder of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Tabula Rasa HealthCare

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tabula Rasa HealthCare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.