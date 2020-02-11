Why Shares of T-Mobile and Sprint Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of mobile communications companies T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) jumped on Tuesday. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, T-Mobile stock was up 11% and shares or Sprint were up 72%.

The two stocks' big gains follow news that T-Mobile won approval from a federal judge to merge with Sprint. After the key win in court, the two companies are now moving to finalize their merger.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero was unconvinced that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would give the two companies an unfair advantage or enable them to raise prices.

"T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes," Judge Marrero wrote in his ruling. "The proposed merger would allow the merged company to continue T-Mobile's undeniably successful business strategy for the foreseeable future."

"Judge Marrero's decision validates our view that this merger is in the best interests of the U.S. economy and American consumers," said Sprint's executive chairman, Marcelo Claure, in a joint press release with T-Mobile.

Now what

T-Mobile's $26 billion acquisition of Sprint could close as early as April 1, said T-Mobile's president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, in Tuesday's press release.

Among other benefits, the two companies expect that the merger will help them roll out a nationwide 5G network and ultimately offer better service and lower prices.

10 stocks we like better than Sprint

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sprint wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.