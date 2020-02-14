Why Shares of SVMK Surged Today

What happened

Shares of SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK), the parent company of SurveyMonkey, jumped on Friday following a fourth-quarter report that beat analyst expectations. Revenue was up by a double-digit percentage, and the company's guidance called for similar growth in 2020. The stock was up about 18.9% at 12:20 p.m. EST today.

So what

Fourth-quarter revenue was $84.3 million, up 24% year over year and about $500,000 higher than the average analyst estimate. Enterprise sales accounted for 25% of total revenue, up from 13% in the prior-year period. The company had 6,578 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter, up 84% year over year, and 720,921 paying users, up 11%.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.02, an improvement from a loss of $0.03 in the prior-year period and $0.02 better than analysts were expecting. The company produced free cash flow of $6.6 million in the fourth quarter, and $40.2 million for the full year.

"I've never been more excited about the opportunity ahead," said CEO Zander Lurie.

Now what

For the first quarter, the software-as-a-service company expects to produce revenue between $85 million and $86 million, up about 25% year over year. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, it expects an operating margin between negative 2% and negative 4%.

For the full year, SVMK sees revenue in a range of $375 million to $381 million, up 22% to 24% from 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 1% and 2%, and the company anticipates free cash flow between $40 million and $43 million.

With SVMK beating estimates across the board and guiding for continued strong growth in 2020, investors found plenty of reasons to bid up the stock.

