Why Shares of Structure Therapeutics Are Up Monday

What happened

Shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) were up more than 14% as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, just a few days after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company's stock soared more than 32%. The carryover rally was due to increased awareness of the company's positive trial data for GSBR-1290, a drug to treat obesity.

So what

It's easy to see why investors are high on Structure stock right now. If GSBR-1290 is approved as a weight-loss and diabetes therapy, it would be in the same class of drug, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, that has been partially responsible for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly upgrading their sales predictions for this year. GLP-1 receptor agonists work by decreasing appetite levels by slowing down the rate a stomach empties itself of food, making subjects feel full longer. The class of drugs also helps the body regulate blood sugar levels.

On top of that, GSBR-1290 has one advantage over other approved GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy or Lilly's Mounjaro. GSBR-1290 is taken as a daily pill, rather than by injection, so that increased ease of use could propel sales for the therapy.

On Friday, two analysts upgraded their price targets for Structure based on the data. SVB Leerink raised its price target from $46 to $97, and Jefferies Financial Group increased its price target for the stock from from $50 to $79.

Now what

Investors should be wary of the stock getting overhyped. Bear in mind that Structure doesn't have any marketed products yet and it was only a phase 1b trial, so it could be years before GSBR-1290 gets approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an obesity or diabetes therapy. The company has already benefited financially in one way, though, as it was able to raise $300 million in a private stock placement that it announced on Friday.

10 stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Structure Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.