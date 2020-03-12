Why Shares of Stitch Fix Are Down Sharply Again Today

What's happening

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) opened down sharply for the third day in row on Thursday, as fears of economic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic drove a broad-based sell-off.

As of 10:15 a.m. EDT, Stitch Fix's shares were down about 10.4% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

Stitch Fix has had a tough week. Its earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 1, reported on Monday after the markets closed, disappointed investors who had expected better sales growth.

Image source: Stitch Fix.

Guidance was even more disappointing, as the company cut its revenue-growth expectations for the full fiscal year on concerns about the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on consumer spending.

Those concerns have been exacerbated in recent days, as it has become increasingly apparent that travel and commerce in the U.S. and Europe will be disrupted for at least several weeks, possibly longer, as authorities grapple with the virus pandemic.

Now what

Unlike its brick-and-mortar rivals, Stitch Fix isn't exposed to concerns that consumers will stay out of stores until the pandemic passes. But it is exposed to the possibility that its customers could cut spending in a recession, which seems increasingly likely now.

10 stocks we like better than Stitch Fix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stitch Fix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.