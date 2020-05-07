Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Plunged 16.5% Today

What happened

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell as much as 16.5% on Thursday after the company announced first-quarter results. Shares were trading sharply lower all day and were still down 12.8% at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Quarterly revenue was up 59% versus a year ago to $431.2 million, but non-GAAP net income increased 54% to $50.7 million, or $0.95 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $420.4 million and earnings of $1.25 per share in the quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Worse yet, management said it expects revenue to be between $305 million and $335 million in the second quarter, well below Wall Street's $348.3 million estimate. The solar business is deteriorating even more quickly than expected, and that's what's hurting the stock.

Now what

Guidance still points to a 30% to 32% gross margin next quarter, so the company has the potential to remain slightly profitable. But the bottom line is going to take a big hit as solar installations drop across the U.S.

As bad as the news seems today, it's a positive that SolarEdge's business is holding up as well as it is. Volume will be down, but competitors aren't eating into margins. Overt the long term, I think the company will continue to be a renewable energy industry leader.

10 stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.