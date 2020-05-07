Markets
SEDG

Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Plunged 16.5% Today

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell as much as 16.5% on Thursday after the company announced first-quarter results. Shares were trading sharply lower all day and were still down 12.8% at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Quarterly revenue was up 59% versus a year ago to $431.2 million, but non-GAAP net income increased 54% to $50.7 million, or $0.95 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $420.4 million and earnings of $1.25 per share in the quarter. 

Home with large solar panels on the roof.

Image source: Getty Images.

Worse yet, management said it expects revenue to be between $305 million and $335 million in the second quarter, well below Wall Street's $348.3 million estimate. The solar business is deteriorating even more quickly than expected, and that's what's hurting the stock. 

Now what

Guidance still points to a 30% to 32% gross margin next quarter, so the company has the potential to remain slightly profitable. But the bottom line is going to take a big hit as solar installations drop across the U.S. 

As bad as the news seems today, it's a positive that SolarEdge's business is holding up as well as it is. Volume will be down, but competitors aren't eating into margins. Overt the long term, I think the company will continue to be a renewable energy industry leader.

10 stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEDG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular