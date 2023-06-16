News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

Why Shares of SoFi Cooled Off Today

June 16, 2023 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by Bram Berkowitz for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell roughly 10% today after a number of analysts cautioned that the stock is due for a breather after a huge recent rally.

So what

The passage of a bill to suspend the debt ceiling until 2025 also ended the student loan moratorium. This is a big deal for SoFi because the company has a student loan refinancing business that was essentially its largest revenue driver before the moratorium went into place in 2020.

With SoFi having risen 100% this year before today, analysts have cautioned that the fintech is likely due for a break.

I certainly agree with the analysts here, and I'm not sure I quite understand the huge run-up in the stock price in the first place.

While student loans can certainly boost the earnings power of SoFi, the company has heavily leaned into personal loans to replace the slowdown in student lending, which has superior margins.

Additionally, while the trajectory of interest rates remains uncertain, a higher-for-longer scenario could be very detrimental to SoFi's business if the company can't sell loans to investors or has to sell them at worse margins, so I see no need to invest in the stock right now.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.