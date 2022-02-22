Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had slipped nearly 10% as of 2:03 p.m. ET today after the company announced that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys.

SoFi plans to purchase Technisys for $1.1 billion in an all-stock transaction. Technisys develops core banking systems, which help banks carry out their daily operations, whether that is processing a deposit or loan transaction.

Technisys is on the cutting edge of core banking software, as its system is cloud-based and can support multiple financial products on one core. Its technology also allows banks to process and analyze data in real time and makes rolling out new digital banking products much quicker.

SoFi expects the acquisition to generate between $500 million and $800 million of additional revenue through 2025. SoFi also expects the acquisition to create about $80 million of cost savings between 2023 and 2025, and then roughly $65 million of annual cost savings after because SoFi expects to move several of its products over to the Technisys core. On a stand-alone basis through 2025, SoFi expects the purchase of Technisys to result in an internal rate of return in the mid-teen-percentage range.

Moving SoFi products over to Technisys' core is a good idea, although SoFi didn't have to buy the company to use its products. However, the addition of Technisys will complement Galileo, a payments platform it acquired in 2020, and increase tech platform revenue greatly. The tech platform sets SoFi apart from other fintechs and also creates a larger stream of enterprise clients.

The deal is expensive, which is why the stock is down today, but I am very intrigued by the addition. The one thing I do wonder about is how well SoFi can penetrate the core processing market, which is largely controlled by a handful of big players.

