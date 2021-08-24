Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

What happened

On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have risen moderately, shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) are downright soaring. The semiconductor manufacturer's stock is up 25.8% as of 11:49 a.m. EDT.

Announcing today an expanded deal regarding wearable health sensors, SkyWater Technology is giving investors a lot to celebrate after what has been a somewhat uninspiring summer, with shares plummeting 28% up to yesterday.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Beginning with SkyWater and its Advanced Technology Services for help with the development of its spectrophotometer-on-a-chip health monitoring solution, Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) will now also use SkyWater for wafer back-end-of-line processing. Rockley believes that its infrared spectrophotometers are able to detect and monitor more biomarkers than the common light-emitting diodes used in health wearables today, including core body temperature, blood pressure, hydration, alcohol level, lactate and glucose levels, and more.

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater's president and CEO, lauded the partnership with Rockley, stating that "Rockley's innovative silicon photonics platform is an important breakthrough in the fast-growing health wearables market and aligns with SkyWater's market strategy, extending our value chain for this application space."

Investors are hailing news of the expanded partnership after SkyWater reported disappointing preliminary Q2 2021 earnings a few weeks ago. Things continued to sour for investors shortly thereafter when Jeffries downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut its price target to $23 from $27, according to TheFly.com.

Now what

It's no surprise that SkyWater's investors are celebrating news of the expanded partnership with Rockley since it validates the quality of SkyWater's semiconductor manufacturing capability. In addition, it raises the hope that other companies will also -- as Rockley has done -- turn to SkyWater for its technology-as-a-service model, which combines process research and development, wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging technology services.

10 stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SkyWater Technology, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 9, 2021

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.