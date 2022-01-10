Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) are trading about 7% down as of 11 a.m. EST after receiving some negative sentiment from an analyst.

So what

Wedbush analyst David Chaverini recently issued a research note that said he is taking Silvergate Capital off of Wedbush's best ideas list. Chaverini cited the fact that there is close to 100% probability that that U.S. will adopt a central bank digital currency, which could reduce the market for Meta Platforms' U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin Diem, of which Silvergate is the exclusive issuer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Chaverini also expressed concerns about Diem because the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, in its recommendation about stablecoins, said issuers should minimize commercial association.

Still, Chaverini assigned Silvergate an outperform rating due to the bank's "leadership position in its high-growth core market of facilitating real-time USD transfers between crypto hedge funds and crypto exchanges."

Now what

The Diem partnership has certainly solicited a lot of excitement about the stock in recent months, but the future of the partnership is still uncertain. I expect management will make some commentary about the state of the partnership and whether it launched the pilot in its upcoming Q4 earnings report.

However, I still think this bank can perform well with its real-time payments platform that helps to better facilitate crypto trading.

The platform has generated billions of excess deposits that the bank can deploy into higher-yielding assets in a rising-rate environment. Unlike many tech and growth stocks, Silvergate's business model can perform very well as interest rates go up.

10 stocks we like better than Silvergate Capital Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silvergate Capital Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bram Berkowitz owns Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.