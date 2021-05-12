Why Shares of SelectQuote Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of the insurance platform SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) traded nearly 20% lower as of 11 a.m. today after the company reported earnings results for its most recent quarter.

So what

The company, which provides a platform that assists consumers in purchasing senior health, life, auto, and home insurance policies from a curated panel of insurance carriers, reported net income of nearly $36.5 million on total revenues of nearly $267 million for the three months ended March 31.

Net income is up nearly 54% from the three months ended March 31, 2020, while total revenues are up roughly 80% year over year.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, earnings missed the average estimate by analysts, although revenue did beat by $4.35 million. Traders also do not seem to be impressed with the company; they acquired a large amount of put options earlier this week, which is essentially a bet that the stock will move downward or stay down for a set period of time.

Now what

Since going public earlier last year, SelectQuote has gained very little traction, with its stock trading down since the initial pop on the day it listed.

The company also just revised its net income range downward for the full year this quarter, although it wasn't a big revision, and management said it is simply doing so to further invest in new products.

Based on earnings results, expanded product capabilities, and growing addressable markets, the company, in my opinion, looks well positioned.

10 stocks we like better than SelectQuote, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SelectQuote, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.