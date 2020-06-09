Markets
SGMS

Why Shares of Scientific Games Jumped 24.7% in May

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened 

Shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS), a provider of gambling products and services, jumped 24.7% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as casinos across the U.S. started to open again. Shares have continued their run in June, too, rising 25.9% near the end of the trading day on Monday, June 8. 

So what 

Scientific Games reported earnings in May, showing a 13% decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2020 to $725 million and a net loss of $155 million. That didn't impress anyone but was understandable given the shutdown of casinos across the U.S. in March. 

Craps game being played at a casino.

Image source: Getty Images.

What pushed shares higher was a more speculative move. Casino companies started to announce reopenings in mid-May, and now, in early June, a large portion of U.S. casinos are open to some extent. That businesses are back open should mean more revenue for Scientific Games in the long term, even if demand is suppressed this year. 

Now what 

There wasn't enough positive news for me to buy this volatile consumer discretionary stock, but there's certainly reason to be hopeful now that casinos are opening. What I would like to see in 2020 is growth in the online gambling business, because Scientific Games provides technology to online operators. That could be a business that takes off in the next few years, especially if states turn to gambling to fill holes in their budgets. 

10 stocks we like better than Scientific Games
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Scientific Games wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular