Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) had fallen nearly 5% as of 11:51 a.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although the stock looks to be cooling off after a nice run following the large mortgage originator's earnings report at the end of February.

So what

Rocket missed on earnings estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which continued to reflect a slowing mortgage market, but the stock rallied in the weeks following possibly due to guidance. Rocket guided for closed loan origination volume in Q1 of $52 billion to $57 billion, which is higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019 before the pandemic and ultra low rate environment set in.

Rocket also guided for its gain-on-sale margin, which hit 2.8% in Q4, to stabilize and potentially rise as high as 3.1%. The company also reported it increased its market share in the long-term mortgage market to 8.8% in 2021.

The stock had been on a nice run since its earnings report, but with interest rates set to rise and the refinancing boom over, many investors still believe the mortgage market has peaked.

Now what

Rocket's quarter wasn't all bad and the fact that the company is picking up market share and potentially seeing gain-on-sale margins stabilize is a good thing.

But with the Federal Reserve set to increase its benchmark lending rate and inflation concerns the highest they've been in decades, that could slow mortgage transactions and create a much weaker mortgage market, which would have a big impact on Rocket's business.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Companies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rocket Companies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.