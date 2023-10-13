Why Shares of Revolution Medicines Were Popping on Friday

So what

Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) were up more than 20% as of 2 p.m. ET after the company announced positive phase 1/1b trial data for two cancer therapies. The clinical-stage biotech's stock is up more than 22% so far this year.

What happened

Revolution focuses on oncology therapies that involve mutant RAS proteins that are crucial in cellular networks in certain cancers. According to Revolution, RAS-addicted cancers account for nearly 55,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. each year, mainly those with pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and colon cancer.

On Friday, the healthcare company announced positive clinical data on RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 as monotherapies. The drugs are RAS(ON) inhibitors that the company said showed were well tolerated and had a good safety profile at doses that were expected to reduce tumors and spark molecular responses.

While the trials are still in the early stages, investors were encouraged. RMC-6291 is being looked at to treat advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutations while RMC-6236 is being tested to treat advanced solid tumors that are harboring KRAS G12X mutations.

Now what

The company has a fairly deep pipeline that also includes RMC-9805 in early trials to treat tumors related to KRAS G12D. Preclinical pipeline programs include RMC-0708 (KRAS Q61H) and RMC-5127 (KRAS G12V) as well as RMC-8839 (KRAS G13C), and RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

Revolution also has solid financials for a clinical-stage biotech. It said that as of the second quarter, it had $990.5 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2025. In the quarter, its collaboration revenue from an agreement with Sanofi was $3.8 million, down from $9.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company's net loss was listed as $98.3 million, compared to a loss of $61.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Revolution Medicines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.