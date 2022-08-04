Why Shares of Repligen Surged This Week

What happened

Shares in bioprocessing equipment company Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) soared by more than 14% this week by late Thursday. The move comes after an excellent set of second-quarter earnings released on Tuesday. The results were ahead of expectations, and management increased its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Having started the year forecasting full-year organic growth of 18% to 22%, management lowered expectations at the end of April to a range of 14% to 18% and raised them again on Tuesday to 19% to 22%.

So what

The reason for the variation in the guidance comes down to a combination of uncertainty regarding spending on COVID-19-related vaccines and therapies, and difficulty in reading the strength of the (non-COVID-related) monoclonal antibody market.

Repligen's COVID-related revenue outlook has dimmed as the year has progressed, but it's been more than offset by surging investment in monoclonal antibody therapies.

The company defines its organic, non-COVID-related revenue as its "base business." The guidance for the base business has trended up all year, starting from 20% to 22%, then 24% to 31% in April, and now to 31% to 33%.

It's a view supported recently by Repligen's peer, Danaher (NYSE: DHR), which believes an explosion in investment in monoclonal antibody research supports its relevant revenue to grow by more than 20% in 2022. And that growth will be "probably above the low-double-digits that we have seen historically" in 2023 as well, according to Danaher CEO Rainer Blair.

Now what

If what Danaher's management says about its bioprocessing revenue also applies to Repligen, then the latter is set for another very strong year in 2023, even as COVID-related revenue slows. It's something to look for in an exciting growth industry.

10 stocks we like better than Repligen

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Repligen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Repligen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.